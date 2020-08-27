Nintendo Partners With Lunchables for New Switch Giveaway

✖

Nintendo today announced that it has partnered once again with Lunchables for a big Nintendo Switch giveaway. Characters from popular Nintendo video games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will appear on select packages starting September 1st and running through the end of the year, and each special Nintendo-themed Lunchables includes a redeemable code that could win one of 750 Nintendo Switch prize packages. Alternatively, the codes can grant 100 My Nintendo Platinum points, which isn't quite as nice.

This, of course, isn't the first time that Nintendo has partnered with Lunchables to give away a bunch of Nintendo Switch consoles. The packaging has been updated from last year's giveaway, but the total number of Nintendo Switch consoles has been increased by 50%. The full rules for the sweepstakes are available to check out online now.

"By continuing our partnership with Lunchables, we’re hoping to bring the joy of Nintendo characters to even more families across the U.S.," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as part of today's announcement. "Lunchables has always had a special approach to making lunchtime fun for kids and parents, and we’re happy they can enjoy lunch with Nintendo characters by their side."

"We’re excited to partner with Nintendo again to bring more mixed up fun to every mealtime," said Katie Hunstad, Associate Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz, as part of the same press release. "This year, we’re adding new ways to get in on the Lunchables Gaming Together Giveaway, using recognizable Nintendo characters to give fans even more lunchtime fun."

The new Nintendo/Lunchables giveaway is, as mentioned, set to begin September 1st and run through December 31st. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. A new model of the Nintendo Switch will reportedly release next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think about the new Lunchables giveaway? What other brands would you like to see Nintendo partner with? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

