Nintendo 64 Fans Celebrate the Console’s 25th Anniversary

On September 29th, 1996, the Nintendo 64 made its debut in North America. The console’s release followed the Super Nintendo, widely considered one of the best video game systems ever made. As a result, the N64 had a lot to live up to, but the platform quickly delivered some of the greatest games ever made. Titles like Super Mario 64, GoldenEye, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Pokemon Snap endeared the console to fans around the globe. Given how long it has been since the platform released, it stands to reason that there are a lot of gamers that might not have had the chance to play many of these games. Fortunately, some of the best will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future.
In honor of the anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their favorite games and memories of the console. Clearly the N64 had a big impact on players over the years!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Are you a fan of the Nintendo 64 era? What was your favorite game on the console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Nintendo 64!