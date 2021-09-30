Nintendo 64 Fans Celebrate the Console’s 25th Anniversary

On September 29th, 1996, the Nintendo 64 made its debut in North America. The console’s release followed the Super Nintendo, widely considered one of the best video game systems ever made. As a result, the N64 had a lot to live up to, but the platform quickly delivered some of the greatest games ever made. Titles like Super Mario 64, GoldenEye, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Pokemon Snap endeared the console to fans around the globe. Given how long it has been since the platform released, it stands to reason that there are a lot of gamers that might not have had the chance to play many of these games. Fortunately, some of the best will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future.

In honor of the anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their favorite games and memories of the console. Clearly the N64 had a big impact on players over the years!

Everyone has a favorite (or four)!

https://twitter.com/sciorez/status/1443406915275563009

The system holds a lot of great memories.

https://twitter.com/ThaPolymath/status/1443406257579347971

Console stock issues have always been a thing!

https://twitter.com/casmar27/status/1443392834262814722

That yellow DK 64 cart still slaps.

https://twitter.com/fumomoment/status/1443382738522869767

It’s never too late to appreciate a great game!

https://twitter.com/NoctaRhy45/status/1443370027651145736

Lot of people feeling like this today.

https://twitter.com/joshnickerson83/status/1443362642626850819

Dire Dire Docks is one of the best gaming tracks ever.

https://twitter.com/LogicMark1/status/1443344620344250368

Some would even call it the GOAT!