New Amiibo Images Leak Ahead of Nintendo Reveal

Nearly eight years after the first wave of amiibo figures debuted, Nintendo continues to support the line with new releases. While the company has yet to officially announce the next wave based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, images of two new figures have leaked online: Sephiroth and Kazuya! Nintendo has been releasing figures based on every fighter from the game, so it's not really surprising that these two are on the way. However, most fans likely expected to see Pyra and Mythra released first since they appeared in the game before these two fighters did.

The two new amiibo were displayed at Switzerland's Zurich Pop-Con. Images were shared by @NintendoWire on Twitter and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Here's your first look at the upcoming Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo from the Zurich Pop-Con earlier this week!



While fans of Tekken are sure to be excited about Kazuya getting his own amiibo, Sephiroth will assuredly be the more in-demand of the two. The villain has been enormously popular since making his debut in 1997's Final Fantasy VII, even after killing Aerith. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo have always held appeal to fans beyond those that play the game, and Sephiroth is sure to be one that Final Fantasy fans will want in their collection; that's especially true for those that already own either of the Cloud Strife amiibo that have released! Hopefully Nintendo won't keep fans waiting too long for news about when to expect these two on shelves.

In addition to the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo, Nintendo has three amiibo based on Splatoon 3 set to arrive during the holiday release window. The figures will include a blue Octoling, a yellow Inkling, and a Smallfry. While amiibo first appeared on the shelves at the height of the "toys-to-life" craze, the line has far outlasted toylines like Skylanders, LEGO Dimensions, and Disney Infinity. Nintendo has slowed down on some of its amiibo releases compared to the line's first few years, but it seems demand for the figures remains quite strong!

