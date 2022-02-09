How to Watch the New Nintendo Direct

As Nintendo announced yesterday, there is a new Nintendo Direct set to happen later today. As usual, the latest presentation from Nintendo is set to feature news and announcements and reveals. Prior to the actual Nintendo Direct, we’ve gathered all of the information that you need to know about the event like when it is, how to watch it, and what to expect Nintendo to actually reveal.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct is set to take place today at 5PM ET/2PM PT and is expected to run for roughly 40 minutes. Nintendo specifically points towards its YouTube channel to watch the stream, but it should also be available to stream on the official Nintendo Twitch page as well.

Typically, Twitch is a better place to watch such streams due to the fact that it will likely be slightly ahead of the YouTube one. For ease of access, however, we have embedded the YouTube stream below. While it is only a placeholder for now, it will start like any other YouTube premiere once the Nintendo Direct actually kicks off.

What to Expect in the Nintendo Direct

In addition to announcing the time and place for the Nintendo Direct, the company has explicitly stated that it will include “information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.” Beyond that, it is difficult to say what might actually all be included as 40 minutes is a lot of time to fill.

Rumors abound about what might be revealed in the new Nintendo Direct. There has been speculation that it could include the reveal of a new Fire Emblem title, more information about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, something about whatever the next Mario Kart game actually is, and more.

