Nintendo Insider Shares The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Update

With new Nintendo Direct rumors circulating, Nintendo fans are curious if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to get its third-ever trailer and a long-awaited release date. That said, it sounds like this may not be in the cards. Typically, when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld 2 news is on the horizon, Nintendo insiders will hear of it first and relay word that something is coming from the game soon. This week and so far this year, it’s been crickets from Nintendo insiders about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, suggesting it’s still in the oven and not ready to come out anytime soon.

To this end, prominent Nintendo insider Samus Hunter has relayed word that they’ve heard nothing concrete about the highly-anticipated sequel, once again indicating a resurface isn’t imminent. That said, the leaker is expecting an update before June, pointing out in the process that the first game had roughly a nine-month marketing, which means the sequel’s own campaign will have to kick in soon if it’s going to deploy the same gameplan.

“Many asked about Zelda. Right now I don’t have something concrete. Breath of the Wild received a full marketing campaign of roughly nine months, so if the sequel will follow the same pattern it’s possiblewe might see it soon, but this is just speculation,” said Samus Hunter. “But I expect something before June.”

As you can see, there’s a mix of speculation and inside information here so take everything here with an extra grain of salt. Of course, if Nintendo comments on any of this in any capacity, we will be sure to update the story, but so far it hasn’t touched any of this and we don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a release date, but the expectation is it will release sometime this year. For more coverage on the game and all things Nintendo, click here.