Mario Kart 9 Possibly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature

A new Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow, and according to some rumors, the next Mario Kart game is going to be revealed. Whether this game will be “Mario Kart 9” or “Mario Kart 10,” remains to be seen. According to some rumors and speculation, Nintendo internally views Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as Mario Kart 9, despite not calling it that. These same rumors and speculation thus claim the next Mario Kart game will be called Mario Kart 10. Whatever the case, all of these rumors agree the next Mario Kart is around the corner and it’s apparently bringing back a fan-favorite feature.

Unlike previous and older games in the series, Mario Kart 8 — the best-selling entry in the series and the latest “proper” entry in the series — introduced other Nintendo IP. The majority of the game’s characters were still Mario characters, but not entirely. According to this new report, this fan-favorite feature is set to continue with the next installment, which will supposedly boast “multiple” Nintendo IP.

Now, the meaning of “multiple” varies from person to person, but its definition suggests it’s more synonymous with numerous or many rather than a few, a couple, or even a handful. However, people play often play loose with this definition, with multiple often just referring to something more than a handful. In short, it’s somewhat vague and pretty subjective, so take its usage with a grain of salt.

As for what these other IP are, the report, which comes the way of Nintendo leaker and insider, Leaky Pandy, it’s not said, but it will presumably be in line with Mario Kart 8.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any Mario Kart 9/Mario Kart 10 rumor, and there’s no reason to believe that’s about to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.