New Fire Emblem Game Seemingly Teased by Nintendo Leaker

A new Fire Emblem game is seemingly being teased by a Nintendo leaker ahead of tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct. This morning, Nintendo announced the first Nintendo Direct of 2022. And as you may know by now, the Nintendo Direct is going down tomorrow. Right now, we don’t know what games will be present, but we do know it’s going to be roughly 40 minutes long and “mainly” focus on Nintendo Switch games releasing in the first half of 2022. Of course, “mainly” is pretty subjective and vague.

Going into this Nintendo Direct, there’s been rumblings of a new Fire Emblem game not only being in development, but ready for a reveal. Perhaps on cue, well-known Nintendo insider and leaker Markomaro has teased that fans of Intelligent Systems “will be very happy tomorrow” in a quote tweet about the Nintendo Direct.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. Of course, Intelligent Systems is by and large exclusively known for the Fire Emblem series these days, however, their recent and forgotten past includes Paper Mario, Advance Wars, WarioWare, and many other games. That said, for fans of the studio to be made “very happy,” you’d assume the game in question is Fire Emblem. For now, though, we can’t confirm this so that’s what “seemingly” is in the title for.

Intelligent Systems fans will be very happy tomorrow. https://t.co/dt2xMV9DDk — markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) February 8, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, as it all ranges from unofficial to speculative. Fortunately, Nintendo fans don’t have to wait long to see what, if anything, comes of this tease as the Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow, February 9, at 5: pm EST.

