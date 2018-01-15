Nintendo Rumored to Make Another Announcement This Week, Insiders Say to Temper Expectations

Hello again, Nintendo fans! We had a wild week last week that culminated in what I considered to be a very solid Nintendo Direct Mini. Shortly after that presentation concluded, rumors were stirring about a follow-up Direct taking place soon. We’ve heard from a few insiders since then, who have chimed in to let us know that we may actually be in for another small presentation or trailer before a full-length Direct airs next month.

Both of these reports are coming from insiders in the ResetEra community — Chrom and Emily — both of whom admonish us to keep our expectations in-check. As for Chrom, true to his namesake, he’s been reporting that we may see the new Fire Emblem game soon, and had this to say as a follow-up:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been hearing for a while that another Nintendo Direct is in fact happening later this week, but the new Fire Emblem apparently won’t be featured there either. I know nothing of its exact contents, but I’ve learned that it won’t be the one to reveal Fire Emblem. It sounds like another small Nintendo Direct from my understanding, no idea how they’ll announce it. A more feature-length Nintendo Direct is supposedly planned for sometime in February, and, in my opinion, that’s probably when we may see Fire Emblem after all. Here’s hoping, I’m really excited for it. At this point I’m not thinking there’ll be another Fire Emblem Direct though, sadly.”

Apparently, the Direct is said to be planned for Thursday. Of course, it may not be a Direct at all. This could be a simple trailer or product reel. This is where Emily comes in, and her comments are very sobering. I’ll quote her at length, but you can find her comments in context in this thread.

“I just want to offer some food for thought,” she said. “I apologize for sounding cryptic or vague. I’m trying to point everyone’s hopes and expectations for 2018 in the right direction without spoiling announcements. First, I think we’ve been a bit spoiled by Nintendo Directs. Because the truth is, not every Nintendo game announcement requires a big general Direct or even a Mini-sized Direct. Sometimes uploading and dumping a short video or trailer on YouTube is more than enough to create a ton of buzz for a product.”

She goes on to point out how Nintendo and president Kimishima have stated multiple times, in multiple ways, that they’re aiming to bring new players into the fold. This they will do by appealing to not only core-gamers, but to non-gamers and families as well. It could be this demographic that the next presentation or video targets primarily.

“If there is any announcement this week,” she concludes, “don’t automatically assume that it’s a Direct or a Mini-Direct. There is such a thing as a short trailer uploaded on YouTube, ya know. If there is any announcement this week, don’t automatically assume that it will appeal to core Nintendo fans and older gamers.”

So there you have it. Rumors are hanging in the air; rumors that point to Nintendo making another announcement or showing off another presentation at some point later this week. We may want to keep our expectations in-check, however.