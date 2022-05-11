✖

A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is officially happening today! Announced yesterday, the presentation is set to include a whole bunch of information about upcoming video games with possible new reveals and announcements. Prior to the actual Indie World Showcase, we've gathered all of the information you could possibly need in order to catch it live and what to potentially expect.

How to Watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

More specifically, today's Indie World Showcase from Nintendo is set to start at 10AM ET/7AM PT. In total, it is expected to feature roughly 20 minutes of video. While Nintendo typically points to its own website with a YouTube embed of the showcase, it will also likely be featured on the official Nintendo Twitch channel.

For simplicity's sake, the YouTube presentation is embedded below. While only a placeholder for now, it will start up when the appropriate time comes. That said, Twitch regularly seems to be slightly ahead of YouTube streams for important announcements like this, but your mileage may vary.

What to Expect From the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Given that this is an Indie World Showcase, it is expected that Nintendo will feature a number of video games from smaller, third-party developers. There won't be any information about, say, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild included in today's stream. Beyond that, however, it remains hard to say what might be included in the new Indie World Showcase today.

20 minutes is a fairly lengthy amount of time for Nintendo as the company regularly breezes through a number of announcements in a short amount of time. It's equally possible that the runtime will include a lengthy gameplay demo as it is that it will be full-on announcements for the entire thing. The most obvious possibility of inclusion would be Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the very popular video game Hollow Knight by developer Team Cherry. But that's been the case for the past several Nintendo presentations.

As noted above, the new Indie World Showcase is set to go live today, May 11th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find any of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think that Nintendo will announce during the new Indie World Showcase? Are you excited to learn about a bunch of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk all things gaming!