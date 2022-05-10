Nintendo Announces New Indie World Showcase

✖

Nintendo has officially announced that it will host a new Indie World Showcase tomorrow, May 11th. The announcement comes hot on the heels of rumors that one would be announced in the near future. While not a full-on traditional Nintendo Direct, each Indie World Showcase that Nintendo has had in the past has typically included a couple of exciting surprises.

More specifically, the new Indie World Showcase is set to start at 10AM ET/7AM PT on May 11th and run for roughly 20 minutes. According to Nintendo, it will be focused on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch, which is typical for these types of presentations from the company. Nintendo has explicitly pointed interested folks to watch on its website, which includes a YouTube embed of the upcoming Indie World Showcase. You can check out the official announcement for yourself below:

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch!



Watch it live here tomorrow: https://t.co/3IQxF5qrWD pic.twitter.com/BshcFlwlst — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) May 10, 2022

What, exactly, might be revealed during Nintendo's Indie World Showcase is anyone's guess at this point. Nintendo tends to make efficient use of its time in these things, and while first-party titles like a new Zelda absolutely won't be included, anything from a third-party, smaller developer seems possible. It also seems fair to assume that many fans will be hoping for news of Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the very popular video game Hollow Knight by developer Team Cherry. The title does not yet have a release date, is coming to Nintendo Switch, and is from an indie developer. Then again, there have been several Indie World Showcase presentations from Nintendo where news of Hollow Knight: Silksong was eagerly anticipated to no avail.

As noted above, the new Indie World Showcase is set to go live tomorrow, May 11th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can any of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think Nintendo will announce tomorrow during the new Indie World Showcase? Are there any titles you are hoping to hear about specifically?