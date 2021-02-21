Nintendo Fans Count Down to Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary

Nintendo fans are counting down to The Legend of Zelda’s 35th Anniversary. Tomorrow is the big day and they’re hoping for a big acknowledgment this year. Last year’s Mario 35th Anniversary Collection absolutely shattered social media when it was announced. A lot of people thought the recent Nintendo Direct would bring some answers, but no luck in that regard either. The company decided to debut a new HD version of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword. However, people were expecting news or at least a teaser trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Despite an apology, the teaser didn’t materialize and now fans are left to hope against hope. Maybe there will be a big 3D Zelda collection like the one Mario got, but only time will tell.

Nintendo posted a new description for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, “Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”

“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”

