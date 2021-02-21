Nintendo Fans Count Down to Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary
Nintendo fans are counting down to The Legend of Zelda’s 35th Anniversary. Tomorrow is the big day and they’re hoping for a big acknowledgment this year. Last year’s Mario 35th Anniversary Collection absolutely shattered social media when it was announced. A lot of people thought the recent Nintendo Direct would bring some answers, but no luck in that regard either. The company decided to debut a new HD version of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword. However, people were expecting news or at least a teaser trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Despite an apology, the teaser didn’t materialize and now fans are left to hope against hope. Maybe there will be a big 3D Zelda collection like the one Mario got, but only time will tell.
Happy #Zelda35th Anniversary! 🎉🎉🎉
My only wish:
┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━┓— Aero (@ActualAero) February 21, 2021
┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃ ┃┃
┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃ ┃┃
BRING THESE TO SWITCH!
┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┃ ┃┃
┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓ ┃┃
┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ pic.twitter.com/UDJ9Hp4XC8
Nintendo posted a new description for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, “Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”
“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”
Do you think those Zelda remasters are coming? Let us know down in the comments!
Hoping to see a bunch of these heroes
Happy anniversary to the best franchise ever. #Zelda35th pic.twitter.com/xcldrGWTV5— dan (@dan26175146) February 21, 2021
So sick
"I have scattered the seeds of the future..."
Happy birthday, Zelda. Here's to another 35 years.#Zelda35th #WindWaker pic.twitter.com/Zs8lq3ovs3— Colin (@MrVideo95) February 21, 2021
Serious feels
Thank you for all of the memories and all of the memories to come! Here is to a HAPPY 35 YEARS!
My favorite Video game series of ALL TIME!
The Legend of Zelda!#Zelda35th #ゼルダの伝説35周年 #Zelda pic.twitter.com/C6jUSbjyX7— HMK (@HMKilla) February 21, 2021
Hero of Hyrule
Happy Birthday, Link!
Thanks for all the puzzles solved, lessons learned, and memories made along the way. Can't wait to see where we go from here! Thanks for being someone I look up to. ♥ 🎉#Zelda35th #Zelda35thanniversary #ゼルダの伝説35周年 pic.twitter.com/VIhRII2KHZ— ✨ MissClick ✨ (@_MissClick_) February 21, 2021
A lot of fun stuff
🔁&💖
Happy 35th Anniversary, The Legend of Zelda! 💕✨
Here's a crossover piece with Wind Waker, Twillight Princess, Skyward Sword & Breath of the Wild, featuring some references to Ocarina of Time & A Link Between World ^^#ゼルダの伝説35周年 #Zelda35th #TheLegendofZelda35th pic.twitter.com/qTGegZrIPb— Loustica~ ❤ Working on 3 zines! Let's go \OWO/ (@Loustica_Lucia) February 21, 2021
Let's all hope for the best
Happy 35th Anniversary to the my favorite franchise of all time!!
Looking forward to more epic years of many adventures to tackle whether it be in Hyrule, Termina, or anywhere else in the world of Zelda!
Happy birthday to The Legend of Zelda!!🎂🎂 #Zelda35th pic.twitter.com/c1gUnPT2Dj— Born0fKokiri (@davidbv4040) February 21, 2021
Can't forget about Zelda
#ゼルダの伝説35周年 #Zelda35th #PrincessZelda #TheLegendofZelda35th #Nintendo— Ninpeachlover (@luisifelix) February 21, 2021
Happy 35th anniversary Zelda pic.twitter.com/OdAeV5o2cm
Tomorrow should be fun
WAIT IT'S 21ST ALREADY HAPPY BIRTHDAY THE LEGEND OF ZELDA YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME #Zelda35th pic.twitter.com/5sRN7F4wyZ— koga 💫 asl brothers zine (@rikubraveheart) February 21, 2021