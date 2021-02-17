The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Update Leaves Nintendo Switch Fans Disappointed

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players finally got an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but not the update they were hoping for. After announcing the sequel for Switch and Switch Lite back at E3 2019, Nintendo hasn't said a peep about Breath of the Wild 2 or shown anything for the exclusive either, but today that changed, or at least the former bit did.

If you watched the Nintendo Direct, you'll know today's update was a bit of a no update. While The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was announced for Switch and Switch Lite, there was no new Breath of the Wild 2 trailer or release date. What we instead got was a plea for patience.

During the Direct, director Eiji Aounuma noted that the development of the game is going well and that the team is aiming to bring more information on the release sometime later this year.

"We apologize," said Aonuma. "Development is proceeding smoothly, and we should be able to bring you some new information this year. For now, we'll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer."

As you would expect, this unrevealing update left Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Lite players quite disappointed.