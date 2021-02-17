The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Update Leaves Nintendo Switch Fans Disappointed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players finally got an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but not the update they were hoping for. After announcing the sequel for Switch and Switch Lite back at E3 2019, Nintendo hasn't said a peep about Breath of the Wild 2 or shown anything for the exclusive either, but today that changed, or at least the former bit did.
If you watched the Nintendo Direct, you'll know today's update was a bit of a no update. While The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was announced for Switch and Switch Lite, there was no new Breath of the Wild 2 trailer or release date. What we instead got was a plea for patience.
During the Direct, director Eiji Aounuma noted that the development of the game is going well and that the team is aiming to bring more information on the release sometime later this year.
"We apologize," said Aonuma. "Development is proceeding smoothly, and we should be able to bring you some new information this year. For now, we'll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer."
As you would expect, this unrevealing update left Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Lite players quite disappointed.
No Breath of the Wild 2 News? Time to Turn off the Direct
"we don't have any breath of the wild 2 news" #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/KKCQdBGe8z— Zenmainzo (@zenmainzo) February 17, 2021
Is This a Meme?
"I know you expected Breath of the Wild 2, but it's not ready yet. Here's Skyward Sword."
I feel like I'm watching somebody's meme— Chris Ray Gun 🇵🇷 (@ChrisRGun) February 17, 2021
We Are All Mario in This Picture
All of us watching the #NintendoDirect waiting for a Breath of the Wild 2 announcement. pic.twitter.com/e6kdU3XG10— Alan Echeverria (@GamerWinner55) February 17, 2021
The Heart Can Only Take So Much Pain
breath of the wild 2 isn’t coming but it’s ok because we got miitopia #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/PAqpWV1E3g— 🪴 (@daddysauronn) February 17, 2021
Think of the Fans!
SPLATOON 3??? I can't believe you didn't give more information on breath of the wild 2, Sakurai. You clearly have no concern for the interest of your greatest fans. If this is what you think of me then this is what I think of you pic.twitter.com/Qh236IIcgA— UUN4 (@UUN4__) February 17, 2021
It's Starting to Feel That Way
Bad news about Breath of the Wild 2 everyone: pic.twitter.com/ACIQlw5zbw— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) February 17, 2021
No, It's Really Starting to Feel That Way...
Nintendo talking about breath of the wild 2 pic.twitter.com/3aaW8bmNRj— Hitmonvers ✨ (@MilkmanNick) February 17, 2021
*Holding Back Tears* How About That Miitopia?
Not Everyone Was Left Disappointed
So, now that the first Nintendo Direct in over a year is over, what did you guys think? My favorite part was when Aonuma came out and was like "You nerds thought you were gonna see Breath of the Wild 2? lol." pic.twitter.com/c0Q7NXGcL4— Johnny "ChiGuy" Zaccari (@JohnnyZaccari) February 17, 2021