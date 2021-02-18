The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

✖

Nintendo announced only a day ago that it is going to be bringing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to the Nintendo Switch later this summer in a new high-definition iteration. While this news on its own was enough to make many Zelda fans happy, it doesn’t seem as though it will be the only installment arriving on the platform this year.

According to VGC reporter Andy Robinson, Nintendo is planning to bring The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess to Switch in 2021 as well. Both of these titles were previously remastered in HD for the Wii U, so their arrival on Switch would seemingly take much less legwork on Nintendo’s part. Robinson didn’t say when the games would be released but simply iterated that they will "100%" be coming down the line.

For those disappointed with the Skyward Sword remaster, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are 100% coming this year. So that's at least one good 3D Zelda. — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) February 18, 2021

Assuming that this information proves to be true, it wouldn’t be too shocking on Nintendo’s part. Last year, the publisher went all-out to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario series, namely by releasing the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. In turn, this year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise. Assuming that Nintendo wants to celebrate this occasion in the same way that it did for Mario, then releasing three classic titles in the series would be a good way to do so.

It’s also worth noting that Robinson, in particular, has a great track record as a reporter. As such, we can take what he’s expressing here with a fair bit of confidence. It remains to be seen how long Nintendo will stay mum on these Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports but there’s a good chance we’ll learn more soon enough.

For now, all we do know with absolute certainty is that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is planned to release later this year on July 16th, exclusively on Switch. If we hear more about these other ports in the future, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop at our Zelda coverage hub.

So do these potential Switch ports of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess get you excited? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.