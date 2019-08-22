Nintendo Releases 30 Minutes of Luigi’s Mansion 3 Gameplay Footage

Nintendo showed off yet another part of Luigi’s Mansion 3 in a new Gamescom presentation that consists of nearly 30 minutes of gameplay. Out of the mansion and into a hotel that’s filled with ghosts, we see Luigi take on enemies throughout the hotel by using his trusty Potergust and a whole new suite of abilities alongside his gooey partner. This new level of the hotel we see puts Luigi on a floor filled with plants, thorns, piles of leaves, and other points of interest just waiting to be searched.

The video above was shared on Wednesday by Nintendo UK to reveal the new gameplay along with some commentary from Nintendo of Europe. Luigi’s ghost-vacuuming tool has been upgraded to be the Poltergust G-00 and is used to interact with all the ghosts Luigi encounters and the garden environment the ghosthunter traverses. Getting rid of piles of leaves to find coins and health underneath, sucking up long stretches of thorny plants, and slamming ghosts into the ground are just a few uses of the Potergust the gameplay showcases. We also see that Luigi can use a new ability called “Burst” where he shoots a gust of air at the ground to clear the immediate area of obstacles and get rid of any enemy which might be stuck to him.

At times, players may also need to switch from Luigi to Gooigi to complete different objectives. The second playable character “kind of has his own skillset,” according to the commentary from Nintendo of Europe’s representatives who showed what Gooigi can do. One scene from the gameplay showed a grate that normal Luigi couldn’t fit through but Gooigi had no problem traversing. With Gooigi in Luigi’s Mansion 3, more than one player will be able to play at the same time with co-op partners taking control of each character through the normal mode or a separate multiplayer component.

“Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’ defences, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone,” Nintendo said about the character and the game’s co-op components. “Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. ScareScraper mode can be played online or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems.”

Luigi’s Mansion releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 31st.