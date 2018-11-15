Nintendo: We Have a ‘Metroid Prime 4’ Release Window In Mind

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the game’s initial introduction, but we have a feeling that Nintendo will be pushing its forthcoming Switch first-person shooter Metroid Prime 4 something fierce next year. And while we wait to see if the game gets showcased at The Game Awards next month, Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo, did provide a hint that he knows when the game will be released.

While speaking with Mashable, Fils-Aime teased that the company has a timeframe in mind, but wouldn’t reveal what it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Internally, we have expectations about when [Metroid Prime 4] is going to be released,” Fils-Aime said. “We haven’t announced it, but yeah, the game is well in development.”

He also noted how careful the company is when it comes to announcing games within release windows. “Typically six months to maybe a year out is what we like to do, but there are times for strategic reasons that we believe it’s important to message that a game is coming,” he said. “We did that years and years ago with Zelda. We were messaging a new Zelda experience back during the days of the Wii U…it really depends on the game, it depends on the type of development that it’s going through, and it depends on how we feel the consumer is going to respond to the particular message,” he explained.

But launch windows play an important part as well. “This is something that Mr. [Shinya] Takahashi really thinks deeply about as head of all of our internal development,” said Fils-Aime.. “We certainly think about launching key games during key selling seasons. So it was well thought-through to have, for example, Zelda as a key launch title when the Switch first came out. It was well thought-of to have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2 to maintain momentum in that early launch window…it was thought-out to have a game like Super Mario Party to kick off our October selling season. It was well thought-of to have Pokemon and Smash Bros. as key anchors.”

Oh, and he did find time to discuss one fun subject — who he’s going to “main” as in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next month. “I’m focused right now on playing Ridley,” he said, talking about one of the new additions to the series. “My strategy is simple. It is a well-known fact that I am not a very good Super Smash Bros. player, and so my focus is I’m going to keep practicing as Ridley so that at 12:01, the morning of the 7th, I can be the very best Ridley player for a very short period of time. That’s my strategy.”

We’ll see how that goes. In the meantime, you can read the rest of Fils-Aime’s interview here; and don’t forget his thoughts on a sooner release for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and some “brand new surprises” coming next year for Switch.

Metroid Prime 4 doesn’t currently have a release date, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for next year!

(Hat tip to Mashable for the details!)