Nintendo Music YouTube Channel Receives More Than 1,300 Copyright Blocks

YouTuber GilvaSunner took to Twitter this weekend to reveal that his channel dedicated to Nintendo soundtracks recently received more than 1,300 copyright blocks. As a result, soundtracks for Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Super Mario 3D World, and Luigi’s Mansion are no longer available to users on his channel. This is not the first time that GilvaSunner has been hit with copyright claims by Nintendo, as he has been forced to remove the soundtracks for games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Smash Bros. for 3DS, and Mario Kart Wii, in the past.

The Tweet from GilvaSunner can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/GilvaSunner/status/1487438233172652036

Nintendo is notoriously protective of its intellectual property, and is quick to issue takedown notices for anything that violates the company’s copyrights. That’s more understandable when it comes to fan games where Pokemon characters are violently gunned down, but that’s vastly different from this situation! Nintendo is not very good about making its music readily available: the company offers a limited number of soundtracks on iTunes, but fans hoping to listen to the vast majority of Nintendo’s catalogue have little to no official options available. Notably, Nintendo’s own YouTube channel is dedicated solely to trailers or other video content. GilvaSunner’s current pinned Tweet is from 2019, in which he asked Nintendo of America to add its music to Spotify and other streaming services.

Following a previous takedown in 2020, GilvaSunner stated that he does not have these videos monetized, so he’s not making any money; he’s merely making these soundtracks available to those that want to listen. He also said that he isn’t angry about these takedowns but he does “think it’s a bit disappointing there is hardly an alternative.”

Nintendo can be very antiquated in its practices sometimes, much to the frustration of its fanbase. GilvaSunner’s page isn’t taking money away from Nintendo, as the company doesn’t give fans nearly enough ways to listen to its music. At the end of the day, this is the company’s content, and it can do with it what it pleases, but unless Nintendo can find some legitimate ways to offer its music to fans, it’s hard to understand who this move benefits.

