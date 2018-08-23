Nintendo Bringing Super Smash Bros., Diablo To PAX West

We’re just over a week away from PAX West, the big gaming community event set to take place in Seattle. And Nintendo already has a huge showcase lined up for the event, where it’ll be showing off Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a lot more at its booth.

The company has announced the full lineup that will be on hand over the course of the four day event, which kicks off on Friday, August 31. On the show floor, it will have the forthcoming fighting game on hand, along with these other would-be favorites:

Super Mario Party

Pokemon: Let’s Go, PIkachu!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Starlink: Battle For Atlas

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

SNK Heroines

“Many of our biggest fans descend on Seattle every year to celebrate video games at PAX West,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s the perfect venue for us to interact directly with our fans with fun activities and engaging hands-on demos with some of our upcoming games.”

The company has also confirmed that it will be hosting a Scavenger Hunt for Pokemon trainers all around PAX West and connecting Seattle areas. During that time, the Nintendo Twitter account will send out clues to Pokemon Go players, who can track down Trainers that can give them special items by answering special questions. There will also be a special event on September 1 at the Sheraton Seattle hotel, where Pokemon fans can get pictures with Eevee and Pikachu. Cosplayers from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be around the event all weekend as well.

This event looks to be a pretty big deal for Nintendo fans. Not only will they be able to try out Diablo III for the first time, but they’ll also get to check out Dragon Ball FighterZ before it releases next month, as well as try out Ultimate, the new Pokemon games and Super Mario Party. And who knows, Nintendo might have some sweet giveaways as well, along with some of the “Nindies” that will be featured as part of its forthcoming Nintendo Direct special. So you’ll have more than enough to play.

So if you’re headed to the event, stop by and have some fun with Nintendo!