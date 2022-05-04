Ex-Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aimé Loves Halo

✖

Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé has expressed his love for Nintendo. Reggie Fils-Aimé was the face of Nintendo for over a decade, spawning iconic moments such as the "body is ready" meme and much more, but he was much more than just a face for the company. Reggie Fils-Aimé was responsible for helping Nintendo find its footing across three generations of consoles, ranging from the Wii to the Nintendo Switch. The former Nintendo exec recently revealed he was the driving force behind bundling Wii Sports with every Wii outside of Japan. With all of that said, Reggie Fils-Aimé's loyalty doesn't exclusively lie with Nintendo.

In an interview with G4, Reggie Fils-Aimé was asked what his favorite non-Nintendo game was and without skipping a beat, he quickly replied with Halo. He went on to state that he owned an original Xbox before he ever had a GameCube, stating that he was on his "own video game journey" and was pushed by his children to purchase an Xbox. He went on to note that despite the fact his family "kicked his ass" at the game, he really enjoyed it. It's possible that this was part of how Xbox and Nintendo were able to form a small, but meaningful relationship with games like Ori and the Blind Forest coming to the platform alongside Xbox Live integration in titles like Minecraft. Reggie Fils-Aimé was quite the innovator at Nintendo and liked to walk into unconventional territory for the gaming giant, so it's possible he helped fuse his love of Xbox and Nintendo together for the whole industry.

Of course, it's no surprise that gaming executives play on other platforms. They're gamers and they like to play all kinds of games, which is why the platform holders and other developers regularly congratulate each other on new releases. Although Reggie Fils-Aimé no longer works at Nintendo, perhaps Xbox and Nintendo will continue to work together to further their relationship in the future.

