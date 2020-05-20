Nintendo Repair Centers Are Gradually Reopening After Shutting Down

Nintendo, like many companies, suspended some of its customer services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now gradually beginning to reopen some of its repair centers. That means that if you’ve got a busted Nintendo Switch or a pair of Joy-Cons that have been giving you trouble, you may be able to send the devices into Nintendo’s North American repair centers to get them fixed, depending on how quickly these places are reopening and how much volume they’re accepting. Nintendo updated its FAQ about repair center closures to reflect this information, but it reminded customers that the reopenings are subject to guidelines and regulations within the respective states.

The FAQ page for “Important Information About Repair Service Center Closures” now lists new information for the answer for the first question about when customers can expect Nintendo to resume its repair services. It said as recently as May 14th that the repair centers would be shut down until further notice, but with the latest FAQ update happening on May 19th, it now says places are starting to reopen.

“Depending on the state or province, some repair centers are gradually restarting services in accordance with local guidelines in place due to COVID-19,” Nintendo’s FAQ said.

Nintendo’s repair services taking a hit during this time wasn’t unexpected since many places suspended services like taking returns and fixing customers’ items, but it put Nintendo Switch owners in a tricky spot if they needed something fixed. Nintendo Switch devices have been getting much more use and are still prone to problems occasionally with things like the Joy-Cons drifting or becoming less responsive, but if you had some sort of problem like that occur while you were at home trying to make the most of the current situation with some games, you were out of luck.

What the FAQ doesn’t have is a list of places that are reopening or information on how quickly repair centers will reopen, so if you’re looking to get a Nintendo Switch repaired, your best bet is to go through the proper channels on Nintendo’s support site to see what the verdict is. Based on the wording of the answer, it looks like we’ll see Nintendo ramping up its repairs soon. It’s probably best to expect some longer wait times for your repairs given that many people are going to be sending their devices in now to get them fixed.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.