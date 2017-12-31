Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto Discusses The Company's Hiring Process – And Why He’s Not Necessarily Looking For Gamers

It almost seems like, at this point, working for Nintendo would be a dream job for some people. Think about it. Being able to work on assets like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, being able to play video games all day, and probably being one of those lucky souls that gets a first glimpse of Bayonetta 3 before anyone else. (Hey, big N, keep an eye out for my application.)

But, speaking with the New York Times, legendary game producer Shigeru Miyamoto went into more detail in regards to the hiring process that comes with finding the "next big thing" for the company – and it doesn't quite go the way you might expect.

Miyamoto noted that being a young, energetic designer can go a long way. "More and more, I am trying to let the younger generation fully take the reigns," he said.

But one other interesting factor is that he's not necessarily looking for people that play and love games. "I always look for designers who aren't super-passionate game fans. I make it a point to ensure they're not just a gamer, but that they have a lot of different interests and skill sets."

That said, though, the company is still focusing on a mindset that's all about the games. Kosuke Yabuki, who serves as a mentee to Miyamoto, added, "Our mission remains the same: to find unique ways to explore play. The difference is that, perhaps, now is our time."

The interview as a whole, however, covers the success of the Nintendo Switch. It has been a tremendous year for the system, selling over ten million units and featuring hot titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. It goes surprisingly in-depth, so be sure to give it a read.

2018 will no doubt be a game-changing year for the company, just as this one was, so we'll have to see what comes next. We won't have to wait too long, as the Bayonetta two-pack (featuring Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2) arrives this February, and Yoshi and Kirby games are also in the cards for spring releases.