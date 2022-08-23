Nintendo Announces New Splatoon 3 Showcases and More

Nintendo announced another of its scheduled presentations this week with plans to show off more of two different games: Splatoon 3 and Harvestella. The first of those is a game that needs little introducing being that it's the third installment in the hit Splatoon series while Harvestella is a third-party life-sim from Square Enix. Those interested in either of those games will be able to tune into Nintendo's presentation on August 25th at 9:30 a.m. PT.

This event won't be one of the company's larger Nintendo Direct presentations, however. Instead, it'll be a Nintendo Treehouse: Live event consisting of three different segments. The first two will be dedicated to Splatoon 3 and will go over the game's new single-player mode as well as the stages and strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo while the third segment will be devoted to "world-first gameplay for Harvestella."

• World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 23, 2022

Despite being multiplayer-focused games, the titles in the Splatoon series do have single-player elements, and we'll see more of that soon this week. Perhaps more exciting than that, however, is the preview that's to come for the big Splatfest demo that's set to arrive soon afterwards. Nintendo announced back in its Splatoon 3 Direct from earlier in the month that the Splatfest World Premiere would take place on August 27th with a demo available to those who want to try it out. This first Splatfest for the new game is themed after Rock, Paper, Scissors which makes for a noticeable deviation from the Splatfests' typical two-team setups.

One would imagine that both of those segments will happen first during the Nintendo Treehouse event and in that order which would mean that Harvestella will probably close out the event. This new Square Enix game is only coming to the Nintendo Switch and Steam, so if you're planning on playing it on a console, the Switch will be your only option.

"Introducing a brand-new fantasy x life simulation RPG from Square Enix!" Square Enix said in a preview of the game. "Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make new friends, face enemies in dynamic combat, and unravel the mystery of the season of death, Quietus."

Nintendo's new Treehouse presentation will take place on August 25th at 9:30 a.m. PT.