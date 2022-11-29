Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.

From what Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have revealed thus far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie seems to adhere closely to the earliest elements of the Mario canon. That means story beats that haven't been referenced in recent games, such as Mario and Luigi originally hailing from Brooklyn, while Princess Peach and the Toads come from the far-off Mushroom Kingdom. The movie will also include characters that played a more important role in Mario's early history, like Spike and Cranky Kong. As a result, later fan favorites like the Koopalings probably won't show up until the sequel. It's a surprising approach, but it gives Illumination a lot of material to work with for future movies.

There's a lot of pressure on Nintendo and Illumination to get The Super Mario Bros. Movie right! The 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie was a critical and commercial flop, and scared Nintendo away from making additional big-screen adaptations. From everything that's been shown so far, the 2023 Mario movie looks a lot more promising, and it will be interesting to see how fans feel about the finished product. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to find out for themselves when it releases in theaters on April 7th!

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? What did you think of today's new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!