Nintendo Switch 2 Price Reportedly Revealed, And It's More Money Than the Switch

A new report not only claims the Nintendo Switch 2 is real but claims to know how much Nintendo is going to charge for its next console. There have been rumors and reports about the next Nintendo console, tentatively dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2, circulating for a while now. However, none of these rumors or reports have disclosed anything about how much the console will cost. To this end, a new report has and it claims the Nintendo Switch successor will cost more than the console it's succeeding.

When the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, it cost $299.99, a very fair price point considering the innards of the console were fairly underwhelming at the time. The expectation is the next Nintendo console will continue the hybrid nature of the Switch, so the expectation is the tech inside of it will be limited as a result. Whatever the case, either Nintendo has decided to give it a bit of extra juice or it's factoring in inflation, because the report claims the next Nintendo console will cost $399.99, which is $100 more than the Xbox Series S and the same price as all-digital PS5. In other words, if this is true, then Nintendo will no longer have the budget console on the market.

As for the report, it comes the way of Zippo, a fairly reliable source when it comes to Nintendo news. According to Zippo, $399.99 is the "golden number" Nintendo is aiming for. Zippo continues by relaying information they've been told by one source, in particular, word for word:

"$399. That's the 'golden number' that they have in mind. It's the price that works in terms of the power of their new system, it's the price that works for them making a decent profit, and it's the price that they think works for the audience that they're trying to maintain. No more. No less," reads the report.

The report continues by concluding that Nintendo fans will be hearing more about the console in the coming weeks and months, though there's no word if this will be in an official capacity or via more reports and rumors. Whatever the case, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, if Nintendo provide any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. So far, they haven't said a peep about Nintendo Switch 2 rumors.