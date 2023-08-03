Nintendo Fans Divided Over Switch 2 LCD Screen Leak

A new Nintendo rumor is making the rounds for potentially relaying word of the screen type and size of the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. The rumor comes the way of well-known Nintendo leaker, Nate the Hate, who claims the successor to the Nintendo Switch is going to have an LCD screen. And according to the leaker, this screen will be an 8-inch LCD screen. These aren't the only details, Nate the Hate reveals, but they are all the leaker says about the screen of the machine. And some Nintendo fans aren't impressed by this information.

On one hand, most fans seem thrilled about prospect of the screen being eight inches. This does raise some concerns about the portability of the machine, but for the most part fan are welcoming a bigger screen. For those that don't know: the Nintendo Switch screen is 6.2 inches, so the successor would be noticeably bigger if this rumor is true.

That said, while many are excited about the eight inch screen, others aren't a fan of the idea of it being an eight inch LCD screen as they would likely prefer an LED or OLED display. An LED display typically displays better image quality, contrast, and color accuracy. It's also more power efficient. An LCD display, which the current Switch is, has a wider viewing angle and is cheaper. The latter could be very important in keeping the price of the machine down.

The price is likely why Nintendo would use an LCD screen, however, fans are still calling it an "L" and hoping this part of the rumor isn't true. And it might not be. The source itself refers to the information as "informed speculation. Further, even if it is accurate it doesn't mean it will remain so as everything is subject to change. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we don't anticipate Nintendo commenting on this rumor as it very rarely comments on rumors.