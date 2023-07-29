Nintendo Switch Sale Has Critically-Acclaimed Games Priced at Just $2

There are over 2,000 Nintendo Switch deals currently available via the Nintendo eShop. The vast majority of deals are either unremarkable or for filler games not worth your time. That said, if you need something new to play on your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, but you're also on a budget, then sifting through these 2,000 deals may be worth your time. That said, we've done exactly that and unearthed three dirt cheap deals worth checking out.

The first of the three games is the complete edition of This War of Mine, which normally costs $40. Released by 11 Bit Studios, the war survival game debuted back in 2014, and has sold over seven million copies to date, making it one of the surprise hits of the last decade. Its Metacritic score ranges depending on the platform, with the highest version coming in with a score of 90.

The second of the three games is Florence from 2018. Another game that boasts a 90 on Metacritic, Florence was released by developer Mountains and publisher Annapurna Interactive. It's not nearly as expensive at a more humble price point of $6. In other words, $2 for it isn't as notable of a deal.

The third and final game is Old Man's Journey, a game released by Broken Rules in 2017. Its normal price point is in the middle of the aforementioned games, usually running at $10. Meanwhile, its highest Metacritic score comes in a bit lower at a score of 87.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition: "In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle."

Florence: "At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world."

Old Man's Journey: "Old Man's Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving."

The first of these two deals -- the deals for This War of Mine and Florence -- are only available until the end of August 1. Meanwhile, the deal for Old Man's Journey is available until August 10. If you purchase all three of these games at these prices you will save $60, paying $6 rather than $66.