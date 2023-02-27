Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Leaked

It looks like the next Nintendo console -- a new Nintendo Switch model -- is releasing this winter. The leak comes from 4chan, which is a dubious place at best and not a place that should normally be trusted as it's just anonymous users posting, and often trolling. However, the post containing information about the next piece of Nintendo hardware has already proven accurate. The post in question was/is primarily about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. It comes from a supposed programmer and contractor on the game, and reveals a good amount of very specific details about the DLC. And these details were all revealed in an official capacity today during the latest Pokemon presentation.

If you want, you can read about these details here, but for the purpose of this article we are focusing on the last little slither of the 4chan post that reads as follows: "We are working on a graphics enhancement patch for the new Nintendo Switch models that will be released alongside DLC2." This "DLC2" is titled "The Indigo Disk," and it's officially slated to release sometime this coming winter, which is to say Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

GIANT NEW LEAK



A 4chan leak that correctly predicted everything revealed today claims that new Nintendo Switch models will be released this year along the second part and the game will have graphical enhancements for it.



We have verified this leak is real. pic.twitter.com/oWbnK9N176 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 27, 2023

Now, obviously, the 4chan post is legit. Whether the backstory is or not, who knows, but the information checks out and there's too much of it and it's too specific to have been simply guessed. That said, there remains a possibility that the Switch information is inaccurate because there's room for misinterpretation and because it's a throwaway line in a leak about Pokemon, so it's hard to gauge how intentional and conclusive it is. Whatever the case, it has caught the attention of Nintendo fans.

As for Nintendo itself, it has not commented on this leak in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in buying a new and more powerful Nintendo Switch model?