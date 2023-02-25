Highly Rated Nintendo Switch Games Only $2 for 24 Hours

Over on the Nintendo eShop, some highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are all only $1.99, but these various deals are only available until February 26, 2023, at 11:59 PM PT. In other words, until the end of tomorrow. Until this time though, you can buy four great games for the combined price of $8. It's not often you can even buy one great game for $8, let alone four. That said, as you would expect from these price points, all four games are at least a few years old and are on the smaller side of budget and scope.

The most notable deal is for Inside, which is widely considered one of the best games of all time with its 93 on Metacritic. It and its equally critically-acclaimed predecessor, Limbo, are both $2. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has also gotten in on the action with its own award-winning game, Valiant the Hearts: The Great War. Rounding up the offer is This War of Mine, another award-winning game. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Inside – "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – "In Valiant Hearts: The Great War, the lives of all the characters are inextricably drawn together over the course of the game. Friendship, love, sacrifice, and tragedy befall each one as they help one another retain their humanity against the horrors of war."

This War of Mine – "In This War of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle."

Limbo – "Uncertain of his sister's fate, a boy enters Limbo. Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever."

