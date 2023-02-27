Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Announced

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be getting two sets of downloadable content later this year. Today, The Pokemon Company announced The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero during the Pokemon Presents. The new DLC will shed some light on the mysteries from the Paldea region, including the Legendary Pokemon that helps power the Terastallization phenomenon central to the region. The first part will be called the Teal Mask, while the second will be called the Indigo Disc. Two new Legendary Pokemon will be called Ogerpon and Terapagos. You can check out both Pokemon down below:

Paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion, known as Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, will be added to the game in special Tera Raids, that will be available later today. It's likely that the other Legendary Beasts and Legendary Swords of Justice will be released as part of the future DLC.

Additionally, Hisuian Zoroark will also be available to any player who pre-orders the new DLC. Numerous existing species of Pokemon will also be added via DLC, similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC. New uniform options will also be available to any players who pre-order the game as well.

The Teal Mask will feature a school trip will take players to the land of Kitakami, where they will be joining an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. The DLC will feature four new Pokemon – the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and three new Pokemon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. You can check out the new Pokemon down below.

In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, players will be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of their own academy, as exchange students. This is a school that appears to be located in the middle of the sea and will somehow incorporate Terapagos, the Pokemon responsible for the Terastallization phenomenon featured in the game.

While The Pokemon Company has traditionally been resistant to DLC, the company finally relented and added two packs of DLC to Pokemon Sword and Shield that greatly expanded on the games and added over 300 existing Pokemon species to those games through two new areas. Each DLC also added several new game mechanics and features, such as the ability to battle Legendary Pokemon in raids. Players should expect the new DLC to focus mostly on existing Pokemon species – the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLCs added only a handful of new Pokemon and new Pokemon forms to the game.

The DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was hinted at during the main storyline, with pictures of the Paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion shown off in the Scarlet Book or Violet Book and a third Legendary Pokemon hinted at in the lore of the game. Several other clues and mysteries in the Paldea region were left unresolved, further teasing at more DLC.

The Teal Mask will be released in fall 2023, while the Indigo Disc will be released in late 2023.