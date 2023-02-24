Nintendo Switch Online Gets Freebie for Wii Fans

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED have a few new freebies to download, and unlike some of the subscription service's free offers, these downloads don't require the Expansion Pack. However, you do need to be a Switch Online subscriber. If you're not, you're missing out on Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe icons, which are perfect for nostalgic Wii fans or, of course, Kirby fans.

If you didn't know, today Nintendo released a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land via the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. As you may know, the original is a Wii game that was released back in 2011 to seemingly soft sales and to a 77 on Metacritic. In other words, it's unclear why it's received a remake ahead of so many other games, but it has. And to accompany its release are some new free icons that are available to redeem via Platinum Points for the next week.

As you would expect, the icons are not just limited to Kirby, but feature other characters from the game. For example, King Dedede has his own icon. Below, you can check out the icons for yourself. If you don't see anything you like don't worry it's just the first wave. When the next wave will release and how many there will be, remains to be seen, but this wave will cease to be available come Thursday, March 2. Once gone, there will be no way to download the icons below.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe icons are now available on #NintendoSwitchOnline pic.twitter.com/T5uWMjWv5R — tee (@teebeeYT) February 24, 2023

Once redeemed any and all icons downloaded via Nintendo Switch Online are yours to keep, even if your subscription lapses. This obviously works differently than the "free games," which are inaccessible in your library when your subscription runs out.

