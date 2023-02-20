Nintendo Gives Update on Next Mario Game

Nintendo has provided an update on the next Mario game via Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the series. Unfortunately, the update doesn't contain anything too exciting nor does it disclose what the next game is or going to be called. There have been rumors it will be a sequel to 2017's Super Mario Odyssey, but so far these are just rumors and the new comments from Miyamoto don't hint at this reality.

So, what does the update reveal? Well, not much, but Miyamoto does confirm that there is something in the works, noting "we're always working on Mario." Adding to this, Miyamoto issues the textbook follow-up of "when we get to a time where we can share information, we'll certainly do so." Some have taken this to mean the game is far away from being revealed, but this is looking too much into a very basic and common PR-trained response.

We haven't seen a proper 3D Mario experience since 2017 when Super Mario Odyssey. That said, it's possible we won't see the next 3D Mario game until the next Nintendo device releases. Thankfully, the next Nintendo console is already in the works and it may be released soon. According to most rumors and reports, it's a Switch successor and could be out next year. The former lines up with what we've heard, but so far we've heard nothing about a 2024 release, however, this seems possible if not probable. Whenever this next Nintendo machine releases, the next 3D Mario game likely won't be far behind.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed any of the speculation Miyamoto's comments have created and considering it never comments on speculation, we don't anticipate this changing. However, as the situation evolves we will keep you updated. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news and deals; all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation; and all of the latest reviews, previews, and interviews -- click here.

