Nintendo Switch 2 Release Potentially Leaked by Manufacturer

A Chinese SoC manufacturer has indicated that it's anticipating a strong 2024, partially due to the production of a new video game console from a Japanese company in early 2024. It's possible this mystery console is the PS5 Pro, but many believe it's the Nintendo Switch successor, which is rumored to release in the first half of 2024. Further, the company in question, PixArt, previously worked with Nintendo on the SoC behind the Joycon sensors. Before this, they also worked with Nintendo on the Wii and Wii U. This also plays a major role in why many think this is Nintendo related.

Unfortunately, all of this information comes through translation and sources with an unknown track record, so take it with a grain of salt but it lines up with previous rumors and reports about the next Nintendo machine, which sounds like it could be making use of Joy-Cons if the same company is once again involved.

This would line up with rumors that the next Nintendo console is backward compatible with the Nintendo Switch. And considering how successful the Nintendo Switch has been, it's no surprise Nintendo is not eager to move completely on from it by doing something entirely new.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and it comes through translation. Sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, Nintendo almost never comments on unofficial reports and speculation, so we don't anticipate this happening.

H/T, MoneyDJ and Notebook Check.