Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Revealed for New Update

The newest update for Overwatch 2 has been released by Blizzard across all platforms. Within the past week, Blizzard announced that it would soon be kicking off its new collaboration with Porsche in Overwatch 2 that would extend through early June. Now, that crossover has finally gone live alongside a substantial slew of new fixes that bring balance changes to many heroes on the game's roster.

As expected with a new update like this for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has resolved a variety of different bugs that have been plaguing players. Beyond this, though, the patch also brings various nerfs and buffs to characters that include Brigitte, Hanzo, Echo, Junkrat, Junker Queen, and a handful of others. Blizzard has also made some core changes to how armor functions and has tweaked how matchmaking will work for those who are in the midst of loss streaks.

You can get a look at all of the overhauls found in today's Overwatch 2 update in the patch notes attached below.

Overwatch 2 May 14 Update Patch Notes

OVERWATCH 2 X PORSCHE

Overwatch 2 and Porsche team up for an electric collaboration to showcase the shared essence of these two high-performance brands in an all-new event. Experience the fusion with Legendary Porsche D.Va and Porsche Pharah skins available now in the Premium Shop, plus earn other free high-voltage Porsche-themed cosmetics through event challenges now through June 3.

COMPETITIVE PLAY UPDATES

Demotion Protection Modifier

The Demotion Protection modifier has been moved from below the Rank Progress bar into the bar itself to improve visibility when a player is in a Demotion Protection state.

When Demotion Protection occurs, you will not be told when your progress is below that skill division's range. If you lose your Demotion match, the Skill Rank adjustment will show only the adjustment from that match, instead of the net total of that match and the adjustment of the previous match.

New – Pressure Competitive Modifier

This rank modifier appears for players who are at the far ends of the overall skill distribution.

For players who are very high ranked (like Champion), this modifier will show when you don't earn as much progress from winning a match or drop more progress for losing a match.

For players who are very low ranked (like low Bronze), this modifier will show when you earn more progress for winning a match or drop less progress for losing a match.

Developer comments: This new modifier was added to show how our highest and lowest-skill players are being pushed toward a more average Rank. Competitive Play already calculates this Modifier to your Skill Rank adjustment, but it wasn't visible until now. Very high or very low-ranked players will see this Modifier after every match while they continue to maintain a Rank at the outer limits of the ranked spectrum. Climbing to the highest skill tiers like Grand Masters or Champions is not intended to be easy, and overcoming Pressure to reach the top is no longer a hidden challenge that players must face.

Grouping Restrictions

The Skill Tier legend was updated to show the changes to grouping restrictions that were applied in a previous update. The grouping restriction changes we applied are the following:

Grand Master can now group within 3 divisions to be considered a narrow group.

Champion can now group within 1 division to be considered a narrow group.

Developer comment: While the Season 10 changes to grouping up with friends have contributed to a large improvement in match quality for most players, we're still looking to reduce queue times for players and groups, especially for higher ranks.

MATCHMAKING UPDATES

When a player is currently on a loss streak, the matchmaker will try to avoid putting the player on a team that is statistically calculated to have a lower chance of winning.

Developer comments: Loss streaks never feel good. Before each match, we make a prediction about which team will win the game, based on the information we have about the players on both teams. This is how modifiers such as Consolation, Reversal, Uphill Battle, and Expected give or take additional Rank Progress after each Competitive Play match. Since most matches will have a team that has a slightly higher chance of winning, placing a player on the team with the higher chance who is currently on a losing streak is aimed at helping them have a fair chance of breaking that streak. While this won't guarantee they'll win, it does provide a helping advantage.

HERO UPDATES

GENERAL

Armor health has been reverted to provide a flat damage reduction of 5 per projectile, up to a maximum of 50% damage reduction.

Out-of-combat health regeneration changed from 20 health per second to 10 health per second + 5% of maximum health.

Developer comment: Armor is being reverted to its original functionality to better resistance rapid fire damage and shotgun-type weapons. Out-of-combat health regeneration has been a positive but subtle addition to the game, but had a much smaller impact for tank heroes due to their massive health pools, so we're adjusting it to heal for a percentage of maximum health.

TANKS

Role Passive

Tanks now have 25% damage reduction against critical headshot damage.

Knockback resistance increased from 30% to 50%

Developer Comment: Although armor health will now be more effective in some of the more difficult matchups, it will also be losing potency against the typically slower, higher damage instances. To help reduce the feeling of tanks being taken out too quickly by high bursts of damage, the role-wide passive now provides improved defense against critical headshot damage.

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Can now be activated while using other abilities.

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.

Developer Comment: Junker Queen being able to activate Commanding Shout while swinging her axe or during her Ultimate ability will make it more responsive for when an additional burst of health or movement speed is needed.

Sigma

Gravitic Flux

No longer requires line of sight to the center of the effect.

Developer Comment: Similar to how Graviton Surge functions, Gravitic Flux no longer needs line of sight to affect enemy targets in its area. There are a fair amount of counterplay options to deal with this ultimate so we're making it more reliable to grab enemy targets within its area of effect.

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw

Impact damage increased from 50 to 60.

Piledriver

Movement lockout duration for enemies increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Minefield

Damage increased from 130 to 165.

Explosion knockback increased from 5 to 10.

Developer Comment: Wrecking Ball has been performing much better after his recent update and these tuning changes will help his abilities feel more impactful.

Zarya

Graviton Surge

Radius increased from 6 to 7 meters.

Duration increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds

Developer Comment: We have been increasing the value of some tank ultimate abilities to account for the increased health pools and it helps to make the decision of when to counter-swap more of an interesting tradeoff. Graviton Surge was still very useful to set up combos with other ultimate abilities but we want to makes sure it's powerful enough on its own.

DAMAGE

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Impact damage increased from 40 to 45 (Total damage increased from 120 to 125).

Developer Comment: Junkrat's weapon has great damage output but is unreliable outside of close range due to its slow projectile speed, which is an intended drawback to its high output. The Season 9 health changes affected Junkrat more than most other heroes since it now requires one more shot to secure an elimination. We're increasing the damage on direct impacts to return to 2 direct hits for an elimination, without making his combo with Concussion Mine as deadly as before since that one is much easier to execute.

Echo

Duplicate

Ultimate gain multiplier while transformed increased from 4 to 4.5.

Developer Comment: While the main benefit of Duplicate is a second health pool and the utility of another hero's abilities, it was often too difficult to charge an ultimate in the Duplicate time limit so we're increasing the bonus multiplier slightly.

Hanzo

Dragonstrike

Speed increased from 12 to 15 meters per second.

Developer Comment: The Dragonstrike ultimate hasn't been very effective outside of being used in a combo with other abilities that restrict enemy movement, so we're increasing its speed to help position it as less of a zoning tool and more likely to deal some damage.

SUPPORT

Brigitte

Rally

Now resets Shield Bash cooldown upon activation.

Developer Comment: Resetting the Shield Bash cooldown on ultimate activation was too much potential burst damage for Brigitte when the average maximum health of everyone was lower, but it's much more reasonable now that it won't be as lethal.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug with Mirrorwatch not generating stats in Game Reports.

Fixed a bug with Competitive Progress not incrementing correctly.

MAPS

General bug fixes and improvements were performed on multiple maps.

Eichenwalde

Fixed an area that could cause players to temporarily become stuck.

Samoa

Fixed a spot on the map that players could become temporarily stuck in .

Shambali

Fixed a location where players could become stuck for a period of time.

HEROES

Mercy

Vengeance Skin – Fixed a bug with the feathers on the skin not being properly aligned.

Venture