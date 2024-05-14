Fortnite Confirms Loki Crossover

After leaks earlier this month, Epic Games has confirmed that content based on Loki will be coming to Fortnite. The game's official Twitter account shared a teaser image featuring Miss Minutes earlier today, alongside some text saying "who could it be? Only time will tell." While Epic Games is playing cryptic with the details, it seems players can expect bundles centered around Loki and Sylvie. The Loki bundle will apparently feature Miss Minutes as back bling. The original leaks claimed that the Loki content will be arriving on May 17th, and while that also hasn't been confirmed, it seems like a pretty safe bet!

The teaser image from Epic Games can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel, Epic Games)

Why Are We Just Getting Loki Skins Now?

For fans of Loki, the timing of this collaboration might be a bit... peculiar. After all, the second season of Loki ended last November, and Tom Hiddleston doesn't even seem to know if we'll be getting a third season. As such, it would have made a lot more sense to have these skins release last year, as opposed to this week. Regardless, the show is considered one of the best MCU options on Disney+, and it stands to reason that a lot of Marvel fans might leap at the opportunity to obtain these skins.

While the final episode of Loki Season 2 released several months ago, plot points from the series will play into Deadpool & Wolverine when it releases in theaters on July 26th. There has been no indication that Loki and Sylvie will appear in the movie, but we do know that the film will heavily revolve around the Time Variance Authority (the TVA). Fans have already caught a few Easter eggs related to the show, so it's possible these new Fortnite skins are being released to build a little hype ahead of the new movie.

What's Next for Marvel and Fortnite?

Of course, it's just as possible that these Loki cosmetics are being added to Fortnite for no reason other than the fact that Marvel skins have been a common sight in Fortnite for years now. The game has featured content centered around nearly every major Marvel movie, TV series, and comic, and there are rumors circulating that we'll be getting a whole Marvel themed season soon. Epic Games has never really needed an excuse to add new Marvel content, and fans seem to enjoy these collaborations. With the aforementioned Deadpool & Wolverine coming this summer, we'll probably have even more to look forward to soon!

