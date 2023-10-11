Nintendo Switch 2 May Release With Two Different Models

A new rumor has claimed that Nintendo may look to release two different models of its next console, which is currently expected to be the Nintendo Switch 2. Over the course of the Switch's lifespan, Nintendo has released a couple of different versions of the platform. While the original Switch launched in 2017, it was later followed by the Switch Lite in 2019 and the Switch OLED in 2021. Now, it sounds like Nintendo could be planning a similar strategy for Switch 2, although it will instead let loose multiple models right out of the gate.

According to a Discord user by the name of SoldierDelta, Nintendo might release two iterations of the Switch 2 at $399 and $449 price points in 2024. Of these two potential consoles, the $449 version would be the Standard Edition of the Switch 2 while the $399 model would be digital-only, which means it wouldn't use physical discs or cartridges. As for where this info came from, it was shared by SoldierDelta in a Discord server that has in the past been a place for accurate video game rumors and scoops.

Obviously, given that this is just a rumor, it's important to take what has been outlined with a huge grain of sale for the time being. Even if SoldierDelta has shared accurate details in the past, Nintendo itself likely doesn't even have all of its plans in place for the Switch 2 just yet. As such, until we hear directly from Nintendo when it comes to the Switch 2, you shouldn't get too excited by any of these rumors just yet.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

When it comes to the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2, we obviously don't have any concrete ideas on when Nintendo's next platform will roll out. Previous reports, however, have claimed that Nintendo is currently targeting a launch at some point in the second half of 2024. Additionally, SoldierDelta themselves has said that September 24, 2024, is the specific date that Nintendo is targeting. However, given how far away this date is, this could easily shift at some point in the coming weeks or months, assuming that it's true to begin with.

As for the games that might come to Nintendo Switch 2, we're already beginning to hear a variety of rumors tied to upcoming titles on the platform. Some of these rumors have pointed to a new 3D, open-world Super Mario game, a new Monster Hunter entry, and an all-new Super Monkey Ball title from Sega. None of these projects have properly been announced just yet, though, as Nintendo has instead kept the focus on games that it will be bringing to the current Switch hardware in the year ahead. To that end, Nintendo has exclusives like Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach Showtime, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all planned to be released in the coming months.

[H/T Wccftech]