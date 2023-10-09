Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Two Major Games

Two major Nintendo Switch 2 games have been potentially leaked. Nintendo has yet to announce the next Nintendo console, but according to a plethora of rumors and leaks, the next Nintendo console is a successor to the Nintendo Switch releasing next year. If this latter part is true, then it will likely be revealed sometime between now and the end of the financial year, depending on when in 2024 it will release. Whatever the case, ahead of this two games that could end up being available either at launch or near release may have leaked ahead of the reveal of the console and their own respective reveals.

According to one leaker considered to be reliable by some, Necrolipe, the next mainline Monster Hunter game in the works will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. There's no mention of it being an exclusive, suggesting it will also be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Meanwhile, there's no mention of a release date.

Assuming this is true, it's a testament to the power of the new machine, as the expectation is the next Monster Hunter game will be quite demanding. To this end, the previous mainline installment in the series, Monster Hunter World, had to skip the Switch largely for this very reason. So, if its successor is able to run competently on the Switch 2, then surely the Switch 2 is packing power closer to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S than the Switch was to the PS4 and Xbox One.

The other new, rumored game is a new Super Monkey Ball game. This rumor comes the way of well-known Nintendo insider Zippo, who not only claims a new installment in the Sega series will be announced and released next year, but will come to the Switch 2 within the console's first few months. This is in addition to a new 3D Mario game and a new Pokemon game the leaker has previously reported will also be releasing on Switch 2 within the same time frame.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it's accurate, it doesn't mean it's going to remain accurate as everything is subject to change. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.