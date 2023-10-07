Super Mario Bros. Wonder Fans Give Their First Impressions on the Game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder demos are out in the wild, and Nintendo fans seem to be enjoying their taste of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. Ahead of the game's October 20 release, some Nintendo Switch players have gone hands on with the game as demo stands have started to pop up at retailers. To this end, impressions are currently scarce, but the ones that have surfaced so far are positive. For example, over on the Nintendo Switch Reddit, one Nintendo fan revealed a picture of them playing one of these demos. The poster doesn't say much, but notes "the game feels great."

Meanwhile, over on X -- formerly known as Twitter -- another user revealed they also recently went hands on with the game via a Walmart demo, playing two levels in the process. According to them, the game is "so fun" and takes them back to when they were little.

"Played the Mario Wonder demo today at Walmart. Only played 2 levels but it was so fun, really takes me back to when I was little," reads the post.

Of course a demo is often comprised of one of the stronger parts of the game so it's worth take all impressions based on a demo with a grain of salt, but for what it's worth we also were left impressed after our time with the game.

"In my brief time with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, I walked away very impressed," reads a snippet from our official impressions of the game. "Like the original New Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. Wonder immediately feels familiar, but also fresh. In the levels I played, there were new power-ups, new enemies, and new animations, all of which contributed to a feeling that the 2D series is getting a much-needed breath of fresh air. One thing I loved about Super Mario 3D World is that the game seemed to constantly throw new ideas and concepts at the player. Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems to be going for that exact approach, and I hope that the final results will be just as positive. Thankfully, we won't have much longer to wait, as Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be releasing October 20th on Nintendo Switch."