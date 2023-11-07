Nintendo Boss Responds to Recent Switch 2 Rumors

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has shot down recent rumors that have been circling in association with the "Switch 2" in recent months. Back in August, it was reported that Nintendo had shown off its next console to a small group of developers while at Gamescom in Germany. At the time, Nintendo didn't release a statement of any sort to provide clarification on this matter, but now, its boss is claiming that this never happened.

Reported by Mainichi (via VGC), Furukawa said in a press conference today that past reports of Nintendo showing off its new console earlier in the year are "untrue." Additionally, Furukawa said that recent patent filings that have been circling and have suggested that the Switch 2 might have multiple screens "does not necessarily mean that it will be featured in future products." As for confirming or denying that Nintendo is even working on a new piece of hardware, Furukawa didn't provide a comment on the matter.

In a general sense, it's not that shocking to see that Furukawa would shoot down all rumors tied to the Switch 2 for the time being. Nintendo has been playing its cards very close to the chest when it comes to the development of its next console. As such, until Nintendo is ready to say more about its successor to the Switch in an official capacity, those in charge at the company will surely continue to deny all rumors and reports that emerge.

When it comes to the potential launch window for the Switch 2, again, we don't have anything official to go by just yet. That being said, all signs (and reports) point to the console releasing at some point in the back half of 2024. Nintendo's lineup of new video games in the coming year also adds credence to this notion as there aren't many titles slated to arrive past the first portion of 2024. As for those games that are slated to release, they include Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.