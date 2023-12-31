Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Reveals Three Games Coming to the Console

A new rumor tied to the Nintendo Switch 2 has revealed a trio of games that will potentially be coming to the platform. Currently, Nintendo itself hasn't even announced that it's working on a successor to the Switch, let alone any games for the console. That being said, rumors and reports have suggested for quite some time that 2024 will bring with it a new piece of Nintendo hardware that will essentially be an evolution of the Switch. Now, it seems that we know some more games that might be arriving in the console's launch window.

Based on a rumor from @NWeedle, Nintendo is said to be bringing all three mainline Bayonetta games to Switch 2 in a bundle that may be dubbed Bayonetta Trilogy. This would mark the first time that all three entries in the Bayonetta series would be released as a single collection. Beyond this feat, though, the Bayonetta Trilogy would also take advantage of other hardware improvements on the Switch 2 that would all the games to perform better and feature HDR.

Generally speaking, this wouldn't be a surprising move from Nintendo for a variety of reasons. For starters, Nintendo has been re-releasing games from the past in the form of ports and remasters on the current Switch since its launch back in 2017. As such, there's no reason to believe that this trend would come to an end with the Switch 2. In addition, Bayonetta is a franchise that would take huge advantage of improved performance capabilities specifically. Because of this, it makes the series a very likely candidate to be re-released on Switch 2 at some point.

That being said, it's important to note that this is merely a rumor for the time being. Even though it might make a ton of sense for the Bayonetta Trilogy to hit Switch 2, there's no guarantee that this will be happening, especially since Nintendo remains dodgy about its next console. Until we learn more in an official capacity from Nintendo, be sure to take everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt.

How would you feel about a new Bayonetta collection coming to Nintendo Switch 2? And is this a game that you would look to grab in tandem with the new Nintendo console? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T My Nintendo News]