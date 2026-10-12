2010s Square Enix and Xbox Game Getting a New Exclusive Release on Nintendo Switch 2

A 2010s Square Enix and Xbox game is getting a new exclusive release on Nintendo Switch 2. The game in question is a 2015 Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix game that Microsoft was involved with in a publishing capacity. The game in question was even notably and notoriously a timed exclusive for the Xbox One. In June of this year, it came to the Nintendo Switch 2, and now it’s getting a special new release, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

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Back on November 10, 2015, specifically, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, and Xbox in some capacity, released Rise of the Tomb Raider, the 11th game in the long-running action-adventure series, and the sequel to the 2013 reboot, Tomb Raider, which not only rebooted the series, but rebooted Lara Croft herself with a new, grounded, and less sexual design. Fast-forward 11 years, and Limited Run Games is releasing two physical editions of this game on Nintendo Switch 2.

One of these two editions is a standard physical copy, which costs $50 and is just a copy of the game. That said, because this is the 20-Year Celebration edition, it comes with all Season Pass content and all DLCs released for the game. Then there is the $100 Collector’s Edition, which includes the game, plus the following: Steelcase, Trinity Patch, and Light Up Divine Source Replica Desk Ornament.

Pre-orders are open for both editions until November 15. It is unclear if pre-orders are on demand or as supplies last. It appears to be the former, especially since Limited Run Games notes there is no purchase limit. That said, those who do order either should not expect a delivery until sometime between March 1 and April 30.

The tomb is open. 🗿

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is now available for preorder on Nintendo Switch 2.

🏹 Standard Edition

🗿 Collector's Edition

Whether you're here for the adventure or adding another Lara Croft relic to the shelf, the expedition starts now.… pic.twitter.com/ELzpXbT1A7 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 9, 2026

One of 2015’s Best Action Games

As evidenced by its nomination for Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards in 2015, Rise of the Tomb Raider was one of the best action-adventure games of its year. To this end, it has a Metacritic range of 86 to 88, and it holds up pretty well in 2026; the Nintendo Switch 2 version is better than the launch version we had 11 years ago.

That said, it’s a continuation of the aforementioned 2013 game. It can be played without playing the first game, especially if you are willing to watch a story recap, but some emotional impact and context will be lost on you. And of course, if you play it, then you need to commit to completing the Survivor Trilogy, as it is known, by playing its own successor, 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Meanwhile, if $50 is too rich for your blood, let alone $100, there is a new Nintendo Switch 2 game, a former Game of the Year winner, that is free for some users.