2012 Xbox 360 and PS3 Game Now Available on a Nintendo Console for the First Time

A 2012 Xbox 360 and PS3 game is now available on Nintendo Switch, which means it is now available on a Nintendo platform for the very first time. Those on Nintendo Switch 2 can play the Nintendo Switch version or wait for the game to come to Switch 2 sometime in 2026. Even if the game wasn’t coming to Switch 2, though, this would still be super noteworthy for any Nintendo fan who has been exclusive to the Nintendo ecosystem, because if that is you, you missed out on one of the more popular releases of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, developer Feral Interactive has combined with IO Interactive to bring Hitman: Absolution to Nintendo Switch, via the Nintendo eShop, where it costs $29.99. And this is a bit of a steep price for a 13-year-old game, especially considering it can be had for $19.99 on other platforms. That said, while this is just an enhanced port, not a remaster, let alone a remake, it does come with a new Contracts Mode; however, this new mode is not available right now, and won’t be until sometime in 2026.

Play video

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Hitman: Absolution, it is the fifth installment in the Hitman series, which dates back to 2000, and which is a stealth action series. More specific than this, it is a follow-up to 2006’s Hitman: Blood Money. And not a very successful one. While Hitman: Absolution sold appreciably — aka was fairly popular — it earned a 79 on Metacritic, which is a bit lower than some other games in the series. To this end, the only Hitman game rated lower than it is the original Hitman game released in 2000 with its 73 on Metacritic. And it never got its own follow-up, as the series was simply rebooted three years later with 2016’s Hitman.

In the game, you reprise the role of Agent 47, who has been betrayed, is being actively hunted, and who is honor-bound to protect a teenage girl harboring a dangerous secret. If you never played the original, there isn’t a ton of reason to revisit this title from yesteryear. However, if you did play it back in the day, then it may be worth paying $30 for to experience that rush of sweet nostalgia.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.