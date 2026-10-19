One of the Great Square Enix RPGs and Its Follow-Up Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

One of the great Square Enix RPGs of the past decade is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and so is its follow-up. The new report comes from Nash Weedle, a well-known and decently reliable Nintendo insider who doesn’t have a bulletproof track record, but who has had undeniable leaks in the past. And this new report is reinforced by previous rumors and speculation.

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Using social media platform X, the Nintendo insider claims that PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s NieR Automata is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, alongside NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, a remaster of the original game that came after NieR Automata took the series mainstream. Unfortunately, there is no word on when these two ports will come, and there is no word on whether there will be an upgrade path for pre-existing Nintendo Switch owners. Square Enix has not been good about offering any upgrade paths, let alone free ones, so we wouldn’t count it. Via this method, though, Nintendo Switch 2 can now get a former Game of the Year winner for free.

In addition to this, Nash Weedle reports that a new NieR game is in development, which could make these Nintendo Switch 2 ports very timely. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 versions will presumably have some upgrades compared to the Nintendo Switch versions, but the report makes no mention of this, let alone details of said upgrades.

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One of 2017’s Best Games

NieR Automata was released in 2017 and was one of the surprises of the generation. It took a niche spin-off series of a niche series and made it mainstream, selling over 10 million copies in the process. For those who do not know, it is the sequel to 2010’s NieR, which itself is a spin-off from the Drakengard series.

Upon release, it earned an 88 on Metacritic and earned three nominations at The Game Awards, one of which it turned into an award. This was for Best Score/Music. It did so well that Square Enix decided to go back and remaster the first game, which was far from a commercial hit. This remaster is the aforementioned Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, which was released in 2021.

Both games still hold up, partially because they are not technically dependent. In other words, they aren’t on the cutting edge of technology. They looked dated at the time of their release, and they still do, but it still doesn’t matter. The strengths of the game are its unique style, its narrative, its gameplay, its music, and its overall originality, all of which haven’t faded. Meanwhile, if this Square Enix release doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is more are coming to Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, another 2010s Square Enix game is getting an exclusive new release on the console.