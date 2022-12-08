One of 2020's Best Nintendo Switch Games Just Got its Lowest Price Ever

The Nintendo Switch eShop is hosting a Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale, where users can find very low prices on games that received strong reviews. There are significant discounts to be found, and Switch owners can find some real gems on the cheap. One of the games discounted is Hades, which just got its lowest price ever at $12.49. That's 50% off its normal MSRP, and players that have been waiting to snag the game have never had a better opportunity! The discount is available right now, and will be live through December 18th, so readers have a bit of time to take advantage.

While everyone will be watching The Game Awards tonight, Hades was a very big winner in 2020. The game was nominated for nine categories in total, and brought home the win in two: Best Indie and Best Action. The roguelike game received universal praise for its narrative and combat, and has sold more than a million copies since making its debut. The game's success has also inspired a plethora of merchandise, including talking plushes, clothing, and more. It's hard to overstate just how successful Hades has been for developer Supergiant Games, and this sale is the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see what the fuss is about!

If Hades isn't your speed, there are plenty of other great deals to be found during the Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale. Celeste, Hollow Knight, Shin Megami Tensei V, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game are just a few of the games that have been discounted. The Nintendo Switch eShop plays host to a massive number of games, and it's very easy for some to get lost as a result. Sales like this one offer the perfect chance for players looking to try a game they've never heard of, or something they passed on at full price. No matter what your preference is, you shouldn't have much trouble finding something to enjoy!

