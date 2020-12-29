Nintendo Reveals 2020's Top-Selling Indie Games on Switch

✖

With 2020 quickly drawing to a close, Nintendo has taken the opportunity to shine a light on this year's top-selling indie games on Switch. The handheld hybrid has seen a significant number of indie options since its release, and 2020 was no exception. Nintendo did not offer specific sales figures for the games, and the order is unclear, as well. The list features 16 games in total, encompassing a plethora of genres. The presence of some titles on the list will come as little surprise, but there are a few options that will prove a bit eye-opening for fans of the console! They are, as follows:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Carrion

CrossCode

Hades

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Moving Out

Neon Abyss



Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Spiritfarer

Streets of Rage 4



Super Mega Baseball 3



Superliminal

What the Golf?

Hades has become nothing short of a phenomenon since its release back in September, so it's hardly surprising to see it make the list. Nintendo released a video earlier today, showcasing brief bits of gameplay from each of these releases. Hades was the first out-of-the-gate, which could mean that the title topped the list in terms of sales, but it's impossible to say for certain. Shantae and the Seven Sirens' place on the list is equally unsurprising, given the strong reviews the game received. The video can be found embedded below.

With the sheer number of games that are available on digital marketplaces, it's nice to see so many titles performing well on the eShop. Indie developers have often expressed how easy it is for them to get lost in the crowd, but Nintendo has made a concerted effort to shine a light on some of Switch's biggest indie games. Several titles on this list were featured during Nintendo's Indie World presentations, which would seem to indicate that they've been a big help for some.

As Nintendo Switch enters its fifth year on the market, it will be interesting to see whether or not the system will continue to draw in indie developers. Clearly, Nintendo has forged a strong relationship with these companies, and fans are finding a wide variety to enjoy on the platform.

Did you purchase any of these games on Switch this year? What was your favorite indie game on the platform in 2020? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!