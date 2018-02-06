Save Big on Joy-Cons, the Pro Controller, and Dock for the Nintendo Switch

If you’ve been toying with the idea of getting extra Joy-Cons, an extra dock, or the Pro Controller for your Nintendo Switch, now would be a very good time. There are deals happening on all three accessories with prices that are very near or well below all-time lows. Here’s the breakdown:

• Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Red/Neon Blue: $70.69 on Amazon – 12% off / Gray Versions: $74.97 – 6% off / UPDATE: $69.99 at NewEgg Flash

• Nintendo Switch Dock Set: $72.99 on Amazon – 19% off

• Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $59.99 on NewEgg Flash – 14% off

The prices on the Pro Controller and Dock Set are the lowest that we’ve ever seen, and the Neon Red / Blue Joy-Cons are only around $3 off an all-time low. All of the items listed above ship for free. Take advantage of these sales while you can because the price could go back up at any time.

On a related note, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Complete Official Guide: Expanded Edition just dropped to $23.99 in pre-order on Amazon (40% off). That’s another all-time low. The hardcover book contains 512 pages that cover everything in the main game as well as the two DLC packs “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”. It’s a must-have guide for anyone that is determined to get the most out of the game.

