Nintendo Switch Getting Adjustable Charging Stand

The Nintendo Switch is a system built on convenience, as it enables you to play games on the go as well as on your television. But one thing a lot of players may have noticed is that it’s hard to keep your system charged when you’re playing in portable or tabletop mode. However, Nintendo has introduced an accessory that easily solves that problem.

The company has announced a new adjustable charging stand for Nintendo Switch which is set to release on July 13. It’s set to sell for $19.99 and includes both a stand and an AC adapter, making it easily to plug and play wherever you go.

“With a handy port for an AC adapter on the side, the adjustable charging stand allows the Nintendo Switch system to be charging while in Tabletop mode, enabling longer play sessions,” the company noted in its press release. “The angle of the stand can also be adjusted to create the best viewing angle for different environments.”

While this won’t work like a traditional charging station that connects to a television, this is a neat way to play your favorite games during travel without having your Nintendo Switch lose precious power.

Breaking down how Tabletop Mode works, Nintendo explained, “Nintendo Switch can be played in three modes: TV mode, Handheld mode and Tabletop mode. Tabletop mode lets players set up the Nintendo Switch system to play games on the go without the need for a TV. The compact and sturdy stand will work with any flat surface, like a tray table on an airplane or a dorm room desk. While not required, the adjustable charging stand makes playing in Tabletop mode more convenient.”

Considering that it’s getting warmer outside, this might tempt more players to take their system outside for parties or just enjoying a nice gaming session on the roof.

You’ll still need to provide your own Nintendo Switch and controller, but it’s good to see that Nintendo’s offering something so that the fun doesn’t stop just because you’re not at home.

Again, the charger will release on July 13. It’s not available for pre-order just yet, but it should be fairly soon.