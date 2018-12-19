Buy a Nintendo Switch, Get a $25 Amazon Gift Card for Free

A lot of Nintendo Switch console deals have come and gone this holiday season, but Amazon is rolling out one more at the buzzer. For a limited time (or while supplies last) you can get a Nintendo Switch (Gray Joy-Con) or Nintendo Switch (Neon Joy-Con) console for the standard $299 with a $25 Amazon gift card bonus.

Naturally, you could use that gift card to purchase more Nintendo Switch games, but here’s another option you should consider:

If you ordered one of the big Nintendo Switch bundles this holiday season, you might want to consider grabbing Nintendo’s Pro Controller as well. It’s the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market. Some might even go so far as to say that it is among the best controllers ever made.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, you can get it right now for $55.54 at Amazon while the sale/supplies last. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, so take advantage of it while you can.

On a related note, if you happen to be an Amazon Prime member that owns a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, there’s another big Amazon offer happening today, December 19th. Amazingly, you can get GTA V for free!

