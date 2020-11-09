New Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle Revealed

✖

Ahead of this year's Black Friday shenanigans later this month, Nintendo has revealed a new Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch system, a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The all-in-one package is set to be available starting November 22nd and will retail for $299.99. If you somehow don't already have a Nintendo Switch, it is an incredibly good deal.

In addition to the incredible bundle deal, several Nintendo Switch video games will also be available for $39.99 (which is $20 off the normal price) during Black Friday offerings. That includes Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, according to Nintendo.

Notably, this might be one of the last big blowout sales for the base model Nintendo Switch. A new model of Nintendo's flagship console has long been rumored to release in 2021, and a good Black Friday deal seems like a smart way to clear out remaining stock before such a thing launches. Nintendo itself has not officially announced anything of the sort quite yet, but it really does feel like just a matter of time.

You can grab the new Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle from Best Buy, when it's available. If you can't wait, there's always the special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

