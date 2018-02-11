Happy Birthdays Trailer Debuts, Puts the World in Your Hands on Nintendo Switch

Ever wanted to control the way the world works? In Happy Birthdays: The World Is In Your Hands, an Earth management sandbox game, that’s exactly what the player is meant to do: from the earliest living organisms to fully-formed economies, the new title for Nintendo Switch puts you in charge of “cube-shaped worlds” and how they grow. Players can form all sorts of flora and fauna, including gigantic dinosaurs and interesting little bugs, all the way to fully-functioning bipedal societies.

Created by Yasuhiro Wada, who is probably best known for being the creative mind behind the Harvest Moon franchise, Happy Birthdays is an adorable game that lets players experiment with the cause-and-effect philosophy to evolve ecosystems and create new, undiscovered worlds as their alien avatar. The game is being published by NiS America, and was first announced during a live stream last night that included a ton of new information on where the publisher plans to go with its games this year. Check out the trailer and get all of the release details below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

From legendary creator Mr. Yasuhiro Wada, comes Happy Birthdays: a sandbox game in which players create cube-shaped worlds that give rise to diverse and unique lifeforms. With careful experimentation, players can shape the geography and alter the temperature of their world to create the conditions for life and witness the birth of an entire ecosystem!

In Happy Birthdays: The World is in Your Hands, the player character is assisted by a tiny cube with a familiar name — Navi. The little floating cube will serve as your adviser, but there’s a lot more to this tiny cube than meets the eye; it’s shrouded in a secretive past.

Originally titled Birthdays the Beginning, the game was first released for PC and PlayStation 4 last year, but the added ability to take it along with you and work in real time with the Nintendo Switch was enticing enough for NiS America to bring it to Nintendo’s most popular new platform.

Happy Birthdays: The World is in Your Hands is headed to Nintendo Switch this summer. The PC and PlayStation 4 editions of the game are available now.