New Nintendo Direct Indie World Stream Announced

Nintendo has today announced that it will be holding a new "Indie World" Direct presentation later this week. Over the past few years, Nintendo fans have become accustomed to these Indie World streams happening on a routine basis throughout the calendar year. And while we don't yet know what this coming week's event will feature, we at least won't have to wait much longer to find out.

Announced on social media this morning, Nintendo confirmed that its upcoming Indie World stream will take place on Wednesday, November 9th, and will be streamed across platforms in YouTube and Twitch. The showcase is set to kick off at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT and will last for about 25 minutes in total. Nintendo failed to say anything just yet about which Switch titles will be appearing in the presentation, though, which means we'll have to tune in to see which games end up being highlighted.

In the past, these Indie World broadcasts have often led to numerous stealth releases on Nintendo Switch. Specifically, this means that games will be shown off during the Indie World stream only to then become available to purchase and play on Switch on the same day. There's no way to tell just yet if this will end up being an ongoing trend, but it seems likely that some notable new indie titles could become accessible in just a couple of short days.

