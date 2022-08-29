Nintendo Fans Believe Next Direct Will Transpire in September 2022
Nintendo fans have convinced themselves that the popular video game publisher is going to hold a new Direct presentation at some point in September 2022. With August coming to a close later this week, the month has come and gone with Nintendo saying very little about its upcoming games that will be coming to Switch. And while the Switch is already due to have a big remainder of 2022, fans are under the impression that a new Direct needs to happen soon so that Nintendo can outline what lies in wait for 2023.
Over on Twitter today, theories and speculation from fans associated with a new Nintendo Direct became so loud that the term "Direct" became one of the top trending topics on the site. The main reason that Direct rumors are so loud right now is because Nintendo has held a Direct showcase every September since 2016. While it's always hard to predict when a Direct might happen, September has been a window in which Nintendo always looks to share news with fans. As such, this is why a number of people believe that a Direct-related announcement could be coming quite soon.
Beyond this reasoning, some also believe that Google may have leaked when the next Nintendo Direct is going to transpire. When searching for "Nintendo Direct" on Google right now, the first result you'll get stems from Nintendo's official site. And while this isn't unusual on its own, fans have noticed that the page has seemingly been updated recently as it now states that the next Direct will happen "in 4 days." While this could just be an error tied to Google or Nintendo's own site, it may also be a tease that a Direct is about to happen very soon.
Do you think that we're bound to get a new Nintendo Direct at some point in the coming month? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see what some fans on social media are saying about the potential for 2022's next Direct.
History Bodes Well for a Direct in September
There has been a Nintendo Direct every September for the last 6 years... I'd say the odds are pretty good for the same this year.
9/1/2016
9/13/2017
9/13/2018
9/4/2019
9/17/2020 (Mini, but this was due to COVID)
9/23/2021
Nintendo needs to share their early 2023 plans.— Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 29, 2022
Wait, Is Nintendo Holding a Direct This Week?
D-did Nintendo just leak the September Direct... through Google??? Here's what popped up when searching 'Nintendo Direct'... pic.twitter.com/H0rhdxbxCF— tee (@teebeeYT) August 29, 2022
We're Due for a Direct
NINTENDO DIRECT SHOULD FINALLY BE SOON🤝
• Never missed a September Direct in switch era
• We DIDNT get one in June so probably some big stuff👁
• After Splat 3, we have nothing 1st party dated (Bayo/Mario+R/Pokémon are 2nd/3rd party)
• NSO renewal upgrade time
LESSGO🗣 pic.twitter.com/8KVF8Sg6mq— GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 29, 2022
Show Us the Mario Movie Trailer!!
It's almost September...
Is it finally Nintendo Direct time?
I just hope one of these things gets announced soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t1TP51E8s1— Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) August 27, 2022
Fingers Crossed!
September starts this week, so hopefully we'll get a Nintendo Direct in the next 2 weeks.— Torracattos (@Torracattos) August 29, 2022
Direct Speculation Is in Full Swing
NINTENDO DIRECT SPECULATION BACK AT CRITICAL FORCE pic.twitter.com/peDiYJnLnO— HMK (@HMKilla) August 29, 2022
Nintendo Needs to Reveal Plans for 2023
There should be a big Nintendo Direct coming soon in September. During the switch era there has always been some sort of direct. We gotta see whats happening post pokemon and 2023— Blu Mcafee (@BluSatire) August 29, 2022
Don't Get Too Excited Yet...
nintendo direct hype is generating again. musn't get my hopes up— Tapu but annoying (@tapurambles) August 29, 2022
When Is Advance Wars Going to Release?
If these so called Nintendo Direct rumors are true, I hope to God Nintendo releases Advance Wars Reboot Camp.
Regardless of non-issues everyone has about a fictional war game with zero political identity, Intelligent Systems refuses to make Waifu Wars so a remaster makes sense.— Real Name Unknown (@SomeCallMePlaya) August 29, 2022
What Does Nintendo Have Left to Reveal?
If a Nintendo direct were to happen sometime next month I don't know what it would cover tbh. I'm lowkey satisfied with this year's games for Switch— MultiMediaDude (@TallAnimeGuy) August 29, 2022