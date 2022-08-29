Nintendo Fans Believe Next Direct Will Transpire in September 2022

Nintendo fans have convinced themselves that the popular video game publisher is going to hold a new Direct presentation at some point in September 2022. With August coming to a close later this week, the month has come and gone with Nintendo saying very little about its upcoming games that will be coming to Switch. And while the Switch is already due to have a big remainder of 2022, fans are under the impression that a new Direct needs to happen soon so that Nintendo can outline what lies in wait for 2023.

Over on Twitter today, theories and speculation from fans associated with a new Nintendo Direct became so loud that the term "Direct" became one of the top trending topics on the site. The main reason that Direct rumors are so loud right now is because Nintendo has held a Direct showcase every September since 2016. While it's always hard to predict when a Direct might happen, September has been a window in which Nintendo always looks to share news with fans. As such, this is why a number of people believe that a Direct-related announcement could be coming quite soon.

Beyond this reasoning, some also believe that Google may have leaked when the next Nintendo Direct is going to transpire. When searching for "Nintendo Direct" on Google right now, the first result you'll get stems from Nintendo's official site. And while this isn't unusual on its own, fans have noticed that the page has seemingly been updated recently as it now states that the next Direct will happen "in 4 days." While this could just be an error tied to Google or Nintendo's own site, it may also be a tease that a Direct is about to happen very soon.

